Will it be Jolie Justus or Quinton Lucas? KC voters head to polls to elect new mayor

Kansas City’s two mayoral candidates pushed hard in the final hours of the 2019 campaign Monday, knocking on doors, appealing to neighborhood groups and preparing to turn out their supporters when the polls open Tuesday morning.

Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas, both current members of the City Council, advanced from an 11-way primary in April. It’s the first mayoral election between two sitting council members in 20 years.

Both candidates planned get-out-the-vote and volunteer rallies Monday night in an effort to boost turnout. Justus made appearances at her campaign offices in Midtown alongside fellow elected officials, including Mayor Sly James, and in the Northland. She also took questions during an afternoon Facebook Live session.

Lucas campaigned in south Kansas City, visiting with residents at Summitview Terrace Senior Living on Bannister Road. He also Lucas gathered with volunteers at his office at 31st Street and Troost Avenue.

As the returns come in, Justus will host supporters at The Mulberry Room in the West Bottoms. Lucas will hold his watch party at the Wonder Shops and Flats on the East Side.

Justus and Lucas ran on similar messages: that downtown Kansas City is well underway and it’s time for a renewed focus on neighborhood issues. But they also attempted to draw distinctions based on how they approach issues and what they have prioritized as members of the council.

Several competitive City Council races will also appear on voters’ ballots Tuesday. Kansas Citians will also get to weigh in on Question One, which would cap tax incentives for development.

Polls are open on election day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can check their registrations and look up polling places on the Missouri secretary of state’s website.

Those who are still in line at 7 p.m. when the polls close are allowed to vote. Voters must be in line by 7 p.m., but they do not have to cast a ballot by that deadline.