Council members Justus, Lucas win Kansas City mayoral primary, will face off in June

Councilman Quinton Lucas, left, and Councilwoman Jolie Justus, right.

Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election.

Unofficial results showed Justus, 4th District, captured nearly a quarter of the vote with Lucas, 3rd District at-large, about four points behind her. Councilwoman Alissia Canady, 5th District, and construction attorney Steve Miller, trailed Lucas.

Justus, 48, a two-term state senator before her election to the council in 2015, was widely expected to make it through the nonpartisan primary. She was the leading fundraiser in the contest and won the endorsement of incumbent Sly James, who is term limited after eight years in office.

Less clear was who would join her in the general election.

Lucas, 34, an attorney and lecturer and the University of Kansas School of Law, came to the contest with a compelling personal story.

He grew up on the city’s east side with two sisters, all of whom were raised by his single mom. At times, their family was homeless. He secured scholarships to attend the Barstow School, Washington University in St. Louis and the Cornell Law School.

The open mayoral seat set off a virtual stampede of candidates, eleven in all, including four other members of the City Council. Justus, Lucas and Canady gave up opportunities to run for a second term on the council to seek the city’s highest office.

Five non-incumbents mounted campaigns. Only Miller and Crossroads businessman Phil Glynn were serious challenges to the council candidates.

As a senator, Justus championed criminal justice reform and the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would ban bias based on sexual orientation and gender in employment, housing and public accommodations. MONA, as it’s known, has not yet passed.

Justus was the first openly gay member of the Missouri Senate. If elected, she would be Kansas City’s first openly gay mayor.

Lucas chairs the Housing Committee and has made issues that affect the city’s urban core a major part of his campaign. As a member of the council, he has pushed affordable housing and economic incentive reform.

A chief plank of his mayoral platform was an overhaul of municipal criminal justice, including a sweeping pardon for all stand-alone marijuana offenses.

