KC metro adds more than 120 COVID cases as Kansas, Missouri expand vaccine eligibility

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 121 COVID-19 cases on Monday, driving the rolling average lower.

The new cases gave the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas a total of 141,677.

The seven-day average for new cases declined to 88, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, it was 105 and two weeks ago, it was 118.

The metro has recorded 2,083 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had eight patients being treated for the virus, down from 13 on Friday. Two were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

“We’re still doing well despite the United States seeing a slight increase overall in cases,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

Nationally, cases have increased by about 10% over the past week, the Associated Press reported. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said Monday that she has a feeling of “impending doom” as summer nears and travel across the country picks up.

Kansas has confirmed 301,862 total cases including 4,902 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

On Monday, Kansas opened vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older.

The state has distributed 1,530,210 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,189,911 doses have been administered, with 26.7% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri also activated a new phase in its vaccine distribution, opening eligibility to those experiencing homelessness and employees in sectors such as construction, government and higher education, among others. All residents age 16 and up will be eligible starting April 9.

The state has administered 2,340,469 doses, with 24.5% of the population initiating vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Missouri has received 3,256,125 doses.

Missouri reported 488,648 cases including 8,440 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.2%.

Across the country, more than 30.2 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 549,664 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.