Politico story on KS Senate race highlights two views of Trump: stalwart and nuanced

A Politico feature on the Kansas senate race Tuesday underscores just how far apart Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Bollier are in the subject of President Donald Trump.

.

Marshall shrugged off any suggestion that he’s too closely aligned with Trump, who is trailing significantly in national polls.

“Tell them, first of all, thank you for suggesting that,” Marshall told Politico. “We have been a great supporter of the president’s policies, and I’m very proud of his policies. His policies are consistent with Kansas values.”

Meanwhile, Bollier — a former Republican who switched to Democrat in 2018 mostly because of Trump — has been more nuanced in her message, working to gain some support from those voting for Trump while stating her goal is to work across the aisle for change.

“We need that back in Washington, and that’s why a Trump person can vote [for me],” Bollier told Politico. “They want change — they can have that. But they know I’ll stand up to him. And believe me, I will.”

How much Kansans still support Trump could be a huge key in the Senate race. Trump took the state by 20 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, though recent polling indicates he appears to be less favored in his upcoming election against Joe Biden.

