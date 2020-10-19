Add Slate to the list of national publications wondering whether Kansas might elect a Democratic Senator for the first time since 1932.

Don Haider-Markel, a professor of political science at the University of Kansas, told Slate the closely contested race between Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Bollier reflects a Republican brand tarnished by the diminished popularity of President Donald Trump, former Gov. Sam Brownback and former secretary of state Kris Kobach .

“There is no reason this should be a competitive race. It really can’t be explained without three individuals: Trump, Brownback, and Kobach, ” Haider-Markel said.

Even if Marshall wins on Nov. 3, Bollier’s record-setting fundraising will have national consequences for the GOP, the KU professor said.

“The [national] Republican Party had to spend money here in a state where they shouldn’t have to be spending any super PAC money. That money should be going elsewhere,” Haider-Markel told Slate. “So it really shows how eroded the path became for Republicans to hold onto the Senate. Kansas is just one example of how problematic this election year has become for Republicans.”

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the end, Haider-Markel said, Bollier still has “a tough path. But it doesn’t mean it’s not possible (to win). It’s entirely possible.”

Over the weekend, The Economist updated its own forecast to move the Kansas Senate contest from “Likely Republican” to “Uncertain.” The site’s model, as of Monday, gave Marshall a 64% chance of winning.