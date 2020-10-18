Barbara Bollier: I don’t want to play politics in the Senate. Kansans come first

Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. Star file photo

When I announced my campaign for the United States Senate one year ago, I was motivated by the need for independence and civility in Washington, D.C. Politicians had become so consumed with political fights, they neglected to do the work of the American people. While much has changed in a year, sadly, Washington gridlock has not.

Last October, we had no idea how significantly our lives would be altered or how difficult and painful 2020 would be. More than 8 million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Over 215,000 loved ones are dead. And more than 10 million jobs have been lost. It’s devastating.

To be clear, sending an independent voice of reason to the Senate to represent Kansas families has never been more critical. We need a leader who will listen, follow the facts and work together with others to get things done. That is exactly the approach I’ve taken for my entire career.

I’m a doctor. I went into medicine to improve people’s lives, and I went into public service for the very same reason. I have dedicated my life’s work to my patients, my community and our state. And if elected, I would be the first female physician ever to serve in the U.S. Senate.

As a Kansas legislator, I’ve been a leading voice for expanding affordable health care. Even before it was popular, I understood that expanding Medicaid would help thousands of Kansans, strengthening rural hospitals and our state’s economy. I’ve proposed innovative plans to end surprise medical billing and protect patients. And I fought to fully fund our schools, invest in infrastructure and rural broadband, stabilize the budget and keep taxes low. These are the same priorities I would take to the U.S. Senate.

But maybe most important, I will always focus on doing what is best for our families. I built a reputation as someone willing to stand up to both parties if they were doing the wrong thing for Kansas. I wasn’t swayed by political pressure — I was motivated by the best interests of our people. At the same time, I’m willing to work with anyone to get results. That’s always been my approach: Listen, look at the facts, work with others and solve problems.

The record of my opponent, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, record is quite different. He is not making health care more affordable for Kansas families. He voted against a bipartisan effort to let Medicare negotiate lower prescription drug costs for seniors, and he even voted to allow insurance companies to charge seniors higher premiums. He opposed a bipartisan plan to expand Medicaid, which is key to keeping rural hospitals open. And as recently as this summer, he voted against protections for people with preexisting conditions at a time when millions of Americans have lost their jobs and their health insurance.

Additionally, Marshall has failed to help struggling Kansans through this pandemic. He opposed federal efforts to extend unemployment insurance for Kansas workers who are out of a job, and he opposed additional relief for struggling farmers and small businesses. He seems oblivious to the fact that the unemployment rate in Kansas has skyrocketed by 146% since March.

While most Kansans are struggling to get by during this pandemic, Marshall is not offering solutions. He has prioritized hyperpartisanship. And his attacks on me have been labeled by outside observers as “deceptive,” “manipulative” and “false.” Kansans deserve better.

Right now, nothing is more important than supporting our families, ensuring businesses have what they need to weather this crisis, and investing in our schools so they can open safely. We need a leader with integrity who will follow the facts and put politics aside.

This is my commitment to you: I’ll put our families first and always be accountable to the people of Kansas. I would be an independent voice of reason representing you in the U.S. Senate. I humbly ask for your vote on — or before — Nov. 3.

Barbara Bollier represents District 7 in the Kansas Senate and is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.