KC conservative radio host vows to run ‘naked lap’ if Trump loses election in this way

Kansas City conservative talk show host Pete Mundo is putting some real skin in the game for the 2020 election results.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Mundo — program director for KCMO Talk Radio 710AM and 103.7FM — discussed a post from politics analyst Nate Silver that showed President Donald Trump currently behind Joe Biden in the polls for 10 battleground states: Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio and Georgia.

“If Biden wins all of these states, I will do a naked lap around our studio headquarters in Corporate Woods,” Mundo tweeted.

If Biden wins all of these states, I will do a naked lap around our studio headquarters in Corporate Woods. https://t.co/qv4rbMKUM7 — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) October 8, 2020

The good news for Mundo is that the math would appear to be on his side.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Silver’s election forecast at FiveThirtyEight, which takes into account more than polling, still has Trump as a slight favorite in Georgia (53%). Trump also is not far behind in other states like Ohio (48%), North Carolina (39%) and Arizona (32%).

The likelihood of all 10 states falling Biden’s way is remote. Given FiveThirtyEight’s current numbers, the chances of Trump going 0-for-10 is 3.7%, or roughly 1 in 27.

Trump has had a rough week according to the numbers. Silver reported Thursday that Biden has opened up a 10-point lead in an average of national polls while gaining 1.7 points himself since the first presidential debate.