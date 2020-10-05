Is the presidential race getting closer in red-state Missouri? Here’s the latest poll

President Donald Trump may not have the same support in Missouri that he did four years ago, based on the results in a poll from last week.

Trump leads former vice president Joe Biden, 51-46%, according to responses conducted by Remington Research Group, a GOP polling firm based in Kansas City.

That could indicate a change from 2016, when Trump took Missouri over challenger Hillary Clinton by an 18-point margin. Republican candidate Mitt Romney defeated Barack Obama by 10 points in the state in 2012, while Republican John McCain took Missouri over Obama in 2008 by less than a percentage point.

The latest Missouri poll also has Republican incumbent Mike Parson ahead of Democrat Nicole Galloway, 51-44%, in the state’s governor’s race. That’s roughly in line with how the state voted four years ago when Republican Eric Greitens won over Democrat Chris Koster, 51-46%.

Remington conducted the poll Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, surveying 980 likely voters. The margin of error is 3% with a 95% level of confidence.

In its previous Missouri survey — compiled Sept. 16-17 — Remington’s survey had Trump ahead eight points and Parson up by nine.