Here’s what KC & MO politicians said about the Harris-Pence VP debate on social media

Local politicians tuning into Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris said they appreciated the more civil and less cacophonous tone than last week’s presidential matchup.

But, as expected, most awarded victory to the candidate of their party.

“Undercard debate >>> Heavyweights,” Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted. “Complete sentences. Classic politician winks and prevarications. Feels like it’s 2012 or before. Refreshing, which is kinda sad but will take it.”

Missouri Republican senator Josh Hawley posted his main takeaway from the debate on social media, saying it was that “Dems want to pack the Supreme Court, pack the Senate, and rig our democracy like they rigged the economy under Obama-Biden.”

Hawley also offered more thoughts in a Thursday morning interview on Fox & Friends, saying he believed Pence “did a tremendous job of pointing out Biden’s terrible record on the American worker and working families.” Hawley said in the interview that same area had been a strong point for Trump.

Missouri Democrat Nicole Galloway — running for Missouri governor against incumbent Mike Parson — wrote about her admiration for Harris.

“I’m proud to be sharing a ticket with Kamala Harris in this election,” she said on Twitter.

Plans for the next presidential debate on October 15 appear to be in limbo. President Trump said he would not participate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning that the event would virtual.

