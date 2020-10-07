Here are vice presidential moderator Susan Page’s ties to Wichita (and Kansas)

Susan Page, who is Wednesday night’s moderator of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, should look familiar to many Wichitans.

That’s because Page, USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief, is originally from the area.

“I was born and raised in Wichita,” Page said in a pre-debate interview with USA Today. “I had never spent a night outside Kansas until I started my freshman year of college (at Northwestern University) in Chicago. And the idea that now I’ve interviewed nine presidents of the United States, it’s only in journalism. It’s only as a journalist that that is conceivable.”

Page, 69, has previously noted on Twitter that she was previously editor of Wichita Southeast’s yearbook and was once classmates at the high school with actress Kirstie Alley.

Previously, Page worked for Newsday. She has been with USA Today since 1995.

Page told USA Today on Wednesday that moderating the VP debate — with nine separate topics discussed for 10 minutes each — was an “awesome responsibility.”

“If you like it, that’ll be great,” she told USA Today. “But if you don’t like it, I’ll be the person to blame.”