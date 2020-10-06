Government & Politics
How eight senators pushed for Bollier on Tuesday: ‘We win Kansas, we win the Senate’
Eight Democratic senators rallied behind Kansas candidate Barbara Bollier Tuesday, using Twitter to urge their constituents to donate to her campaign in the competition’s final month.
The race between Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall is within single digits, according to two internal polls obtained by The Star last week.
“Listen, Kansas is winnable,” Sen Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted, in part. “They just elected a Dem Gov, and a poll from 2 weeks ago had Bollier UP two points. And we win Kansas, we win the Senate.”
Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan posted that she knew Bollier personally.
“As a State Senator and a Doctor, protecting healthcare is her life’s work!” Stabenow said. “It’s exactly what what we need right now.”
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii labeled Bollier a “passionate advocate for health care.”
Cory Booker, a 2020 presidential candidate and New Jersey senator, later responded to Schatz’s post: “I hope we all will help. Please pitch in.”
National interest in the race has grown because of its competitiveness, in part because Kansas has not elected a Democratic Senator since 1932.
In the last week, the Senate Leadership Fund — a PAC with ties to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — announced it was spending an additional $7.2 million in support of Marshall.
Then, on Monday, Duty and Country — a Democratic PAC affiliated with the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC — pledged $7.5 million in advertising in support of Bollier.
