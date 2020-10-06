How eight senators pushed for Bollier on Tuesday: ‘We win Kansas, we win the Senate’

Eight Democratic senators rallied behind Kansas candidate Barbara Bollier Tuesday, using Twitter to urge their constituents to donate to her campaign in the competition’s final month.

The race between Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall is within single digits, according to two internal polls obtained by The Star last week.

Listen, Kansas is winnable. They just elected a Dem Gov, and a poll from 2 weeks ago had Bollier UP two points.



And we win Kansas, we win the Senate.



Finally, Bollier is amazing - doctor, former Republican, brilliant, down to earth. She will make the Senate better.



Donate! https://t.co/rrkeH9a9eo — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2020

“Listen, Kansas is winnable,” Sen Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted, in part. “They just elected a Dem Gov, and a poll from 2 weeks ago had Bollier UP two points. And we win Kansas, we win the Senate.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan posted that she knew Bollier personally.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As a State Senator and a Doctor, protecting healthcare is her life’s work!” Stabenow said. “It’s exactly what what we need right now.”

I know Dr. @BarbaraBollier. As a State Senator and a Doctor, protecting healthcare is her life’s work! It’s exactly what what we need right now. Come on Michigan, please chip in and help Democrats take back the Senate! https://t.co/EmB1MQhDsG — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) October 6, 2020

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii labeled Bollier a “passionate advocate for health care.”

Barbara Bollier is a state Senator, and a passionate advocate for health care. She will be the first female doc in the Senate. The race is TIED but her opponent has that Koch money. ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ @ChrisMurphyCT⁩ ⁦@MartinHeinrich⁩ LETS GO https://t.co/mWOy2I6MUR — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 6, 2020

Cory Booker, a 2020 presidential candidate and New Jersey senator, later responded to Schatz’s post: “I hope we all will help. Please pitch in.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I hope we all will help. Please pitch in. https://t.co/mIo4RZnlWK — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 6, 2020

National interest in the race has grown because of its competitiveness, in part because Kansas has not elected a Democratic Senator since 1932.

In the last week, the Senate Leadership Fund — a PAC with ties to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — announced it was spending an additional $7.2 million in support of Marshall.

Then, on Monday, Duty and Country — a Democratic PAC affiliated with the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC — pledged $7.5 million in advertising in support of Bollier.

Did you know there has never been a woman physician in the U.S. Senate? Not one? Let's change that in November. Pitch in to help Dr. @BarbaraBollier flip the Kansas Senate seat. https://t.co/RGxAo95eOX — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) October 6, 2020

I can't think of a better time to elect the first woman doctor to the U.S. Senate than in the middle of a pandemic. We need @BarbaraBollier, chip in: https://t.co/2Bf8XkEfEa https://t.co/I8ZSYmiKv4 — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) October 6, 2020

@BarbaraBollier - You’re doing a great job. I know that will continue once you’re here with us in the Senate. Happy to continue supporting you with today’s push. https://t.co/tXe2hjP5Pp — Martin Heinrich (@TeamHeinrich) October 6, 2020

I'm all in for Dr. @BarbaraBollier, too! She is an incredible candidate and we need her voice of reason in the Senate. Donate today to help her flip the Kansas Senate seat! https://t.co/G2NbZcZL3E — Senator Patty Murray (@MurrayCampaign) October 6, 2020