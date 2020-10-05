Kansas City Star Logo
Big money pouring into Bollier-Marshall race for Kansas Senate seat. Here are details

Be ready, Kansas. A barrage of Senate political ads appears to be coming your way over the next four weeks.

Politico reported Monday that Duty and Country — a Democratic PAC affiliated with the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC — has pledged $7.5 million in advertising in support of Democrat Barbara Bollier. A spokeswoman for Senate Majority PAC confirmed the Politico report to The Star.

The move appears to be a direct response to last week’s news that the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC with ties to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was spending an additional $7.2 million in support of Republican Rep. Roger Marshall.

Internal polling obtained by The Star last week shows a single-digit race between Bollier and Marshall.

Politico reported Monday that Duty and Country would spend $5.5 million for Bollier on TV ads and $2 million on digital advertising between Tuesday and Nov. 3.

The Senate Leadership Fund, meanwhile, is the same PAC that also spent heavily on Marshall during the primary, helping him defeat Kris Kobach, among other rivals.

National interest has recently grown in this race thanks because of its competitiveness, in part because Kansas has not elected a Democratic Senator since 1932.

McClatchy’s Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.

