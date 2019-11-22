Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte to leave early as he pursues Jackson County job

Kansas City’s longtime city manager, Troy Schulte, will leave his post months before initially anticipated, he told council members on Friday.

Schulte, who has served as city manager for a decade, announced in September that he would retire at the end of his current contract, Feb. 29. Instead, he said, he’ll leave Dec. 2.

The early departure means Kansas City will likely have to name an interim city manager while officials search for Schulte’s permanent replacement.

“Serving as city manager for Kansas City for the last decade has been the most rewarding professional achievement of my career thus far,” Schulte told council members in an email obtained by The Star. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished working for the residents and taxpayers of Kansas City.”

Schulte joined the city in 1998 and served in the budget office before becoming interim city manager in 2009. He assumed the role permanently in 2011, and his tenure ranks him among the city’s longest-serving managers.

In his official announcement, Schulte said he expected to take a position as Jackson County administrator, a newly-created role. His new post has not yet been approved by the Jackson County Legislature, but according to a proposed contract on file, he would make about $220,000, a salary comparable to his current earnings.

Schulte would report to Jackson County Executive Frank White, who has been at odds with the legislature for nearly his entire tenure. Schulte’s tasks are likely to include reaching a deal for a new jail, addressing the declining courthouse building and fixing the reassessment process that has some people worried they will lose their homes to higher taxes.

“I am looking forward to tackling several major challenges for Jackson County,” Schulte said in a press release. “The county administrator position provides an opportunity to continue my public service in a new role, and I appreciate the confidence shown by the county legislators and county executive.”

Previously, White had two top deputies: chief administrative officer Ed Stoll and chief operating officer Gary Panthiere, who recently retired. Schulte’s newly created position would supplant both roles and that of another top aide: chief of health services Jaime Masters.

Schulte’s departure means Mayor Quinton Lucas will get an opportunity to select a city manager in line with his policy agenda. While the two worked together amicably, Schulte worked closely with Lucas’ predecessor, former Mayor Sly James, and negotiated development projects Lucas didn’t support.

Lucas announced earlier this week he had formed a search committee to work with a headhunting firm to find Schulte’s replacement. He will serve on the panel along with Schulte, Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus and Madeleine McDonough, managing partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP.

“I thank Troy for his decades of service to our city,” Lucas said. “The impact of his work will be felt for generations. I appreciate Troy’s participation in our city manager search process and his dedication to ensuring continuity for our city employees during this transition period. I wish Troy and Laurie the best in this next chapter.”