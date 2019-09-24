Troy Schulte will retire early next year after a decade as KC city manager

Schulte talks about the city’s bid for Amazon Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte discusses the city’s prospects for winning the Amazon headquarters with The Star's editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte discusses the city’s prospects for winning the Amazon headquarters with The Star's editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger.

Kansas City’s long-time city manager, Troy Schulte, will retire when his contract expires early next year, he announced Tuesday.

Schulte served for a decade under former mayors Sly James and Mark Funkhouser. In that time, he oversaw the city’s emergence from the Great Recession, passage of an $800 million bond package for infrastructure and development, the launch of the streetcar and construction of a convention hotel and the $1.5 billion single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

“I’ve made this decision with a sense of pride and nostalgia,” Schulte said in a statement. “Serving as KCMO’s City Manager for the last decade has been the greatest and most rewarding professional achievement of my life and I am so proud of all we have accomplished, working on behalf of the citizens of Kansas City.”

Schulte’s tenure will end Feb. 29, giving Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council time to recruit a replacement.