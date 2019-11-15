Outgoing KC City Manager Troy Schulte may be poised to take Jackson County post

Kansas City’s outgoing City Manager, Troy Schulte, has apparently reached a deal for a job at Jackson County, according to a resolution on file with the County Legislature.

The legislation, sponsored by Theresa Galvin, would authorize County Executive Frank White Jr. to execute an employment agreement for Schulte to serve as the county administrator. The legislature is expected to vote on the issue Monday.

The resolution doesn’t spell out Schulte’s compensation or any terms of employment, and Schulte could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear whether Schulte’s employment with the city would end early as a result of the county job. Schulte announced in September that he would retire at the end his current contract, which expires Feb. 29.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.