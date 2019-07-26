Government & Politics

Deep Background: Former Gov. Greitens’ use of Confide shocked Missouri political world

By The Kansas City Star

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and a graphic representation of the Confide app.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and a graphic representation of the Confide app. File photo The Star

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ use of a secret message app called Confide was revealed in 2017, but the controversy surrounding it still swirls today.

This week, politics reporter Jason Hancock joins Deep Background host Leah Becerra to take a deep dive into Confide, its use in Missouri government, and the fear that a recent court ruling may undermine open records laws.

If you like this episode, subscribe to our news and politics podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your favorite shows.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  