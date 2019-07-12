Missouri Supreme Court denies ACLU request to speed approval of abortion ban referendum

Opponents of Missouri’s abortion law protesting in Columbia on May 21. AP

With an Aug. 28 deadline fast approaching, backers of a referendum seeking to overturn Missouri’s new abortion law suffered a legal setback when the state Supreme Court said Friday it would not order officials to have the petition ready to distribute for signatures by next week.

In a brief ruling Friday morning, the court denied to hear a request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri (ACLU) that it order Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmidt to expedite the process of certifying ballot language so that referendum advocates can begin collecting signatures.

The ACLU needs more than 100,000 signatures before Aug. 28 to place the law on the 2020 ballot. It asked that certification, or legal review, of the ballot language be completed by July 18.

The new law bans abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Part of the law — requiring some minors to notify both custodial parents before getting an abortion — went into effect upon Parson’s signature May 24.

The majority of the law will be in force Aug. 28. If advocates obtain enough valid signatures, the law will be frozen until the 2020 vote.

Ashcroft threw out the referendum June 6, contending that since the law was already partially in effect, a referendum was unconstitutional. The ACLU sued and lost in Cole County Circuit Court, then appealed to the Missouri Court of Appeals.





A three-judge panel ruled Monday in the ACLU’s favor. It said Ashcroft’s review of the ACLU’s referendum application should have been limited to whether the ballot language was sufficient “to form,” meaning whether it was written correctly. A review of whether the referendum abided by the Missouri Consitution, judges said, could come only after the ACLU submitted its signatures.

But the appeals court said it could not force state officials to expedite the review process. The ACLU filed an appeal for emergency relief to the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday. The court denied the ACLU a rehearing on the matter.

A request for comment to secretary of state and attorney general was not immediately returned. The ACLU said in its filing that by law, the state could take until Aug. 14 to complete its work, making signature collection extremely difficult if not impossible.

“Without rehearing on this issue, (Ashcroft and Schmitt) might well lose the case but nonetheless succeed in keeping the referendum off the ballot: they will have successfully delayed the start of signature collection by weeks more than what is contemplated by the referendum statutes, not to mention the Constitution,” the ACLU stated in its brief.

The Secretary of State’s office has yet to draft a ballot summary language and the Attorney General’s Office has to approve it.

Also, the referendum is required to have a public comment period lasting 15 days. The secretary of state accepted comments from May 28 until the day the referendum was rejected, June 6. As of Friday, it had started to accept comments again on its website.

“It is the Secretary of State and the Attorney General who have refused to do their statutory duty, not Appellants,” the ACLU argued. “Therefore, they should bear the burden of that decision by having less time to prepare and approve a summary statement and ballot title, not Appellants who should have less time to collect signatures.”

Neither the Ashcroft, nor Schmitt, filed an appeal of the appellate court’s decision with the Missouri Supreme Court by a Friday 9 a.m. deadline the court ordered.

In an opposing brief filed on behalf of Ashcroft and Schmitt Thursday, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer argued that the deadlines were set by state law.

“If the court denies transfer, the Secretary of State stands ready to immediately move forward with the referendum process,” Sauer stated in the brief.