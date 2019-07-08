Court orders Missouri Secretary of State to approve ACLU’s abortion ban challenge

Pro-Abortion rights activists chant outside Governor’s Mansion A crowd of pro-abortion rights activists rallied outside the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City on Saturday, June 22, a day after health officials refused to renew a license for the state’s last abortion-providing clinic in St Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of pro-abortion rights activists rallied outside the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City on Saturday, June 22, a day after health officials refused to renew a license for the state’s last abortion-providing clinic in St Louis.

A three-judge panel ordered the Missouri Secretary of State Monday to approve an application for a referendum challenging the new law that bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The application for the referendum, which would have Missourians vote to approve or reverse the law in 2020, was submitted by the American Civil Liberties Union but denied by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. He also denied two applications filed by GOP megadonor and Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who also seeks to overturn the law.

Ashcroft said he rejected the applications because they challenged a law that was partially in effect. Though most of the law is effective Aug. 28, one part — requiring some minors to notify both custodial parents of their abortion — went into force when Gov. Mike Parson signed it in May.

The ACLU argued Ashcroft was premature in rejecting the referendum. It sued, but the case was immediately dismissed from Cole County Circuit Court. The organization appealed to the Missouri Western Court of Appeals.

Hours after a forty-minute hearing Monday, the three-judge panel decided in the ACLU’s favor. It noted that because the referendum is time-sensitive, it would not remand the case to the lower court but rather order Ashcroft to approve the sample petition for circulation within 15 days.

The ACLU must gather more than 100,000 signatures before Aug. 28. It has held events to recruit volunteers to pass out the petition.

The state can appeal the decision to the Missouri Supreme Court. A request for comment to the state was not immediately returned.