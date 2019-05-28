ACLU seeks to overturn Missouri abortion ban by placing question on 2020 ballot

Several hundred spirited protestors marched through the Country Club Plaza Sunday, May 19, 2019, in response to the near-total abortion ban passed last week by Missouri legislators. The group then gathered at the J.C. Nichols fountain to hear speakers. File photo

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed notice Tuesday morning that it will pursue a referendum to repeal the new Missouri law that criminalizes abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of medical emergencies.

The ACLU has until Aug. 28 — the day the abortion ban is scheduled to go into effect — to collect more than 100,000 signatures to place the law on the ballot for an up-or-down vote. If it succeeds, the ban won’t take effect until Missourians get the chance to have their say in 2020.

A “yes” vote would mean the ban becomes law, while a “no” means it doesn’t.

The measure, passed by Missouri General Assembly earlier in the month, has no exceptions for victims of rape and incest, and doctors who perform abortions after eight weeks face five to 15 years in prison. Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill in a private ceremony Friday.

“There’s a Constitutional right to an abortion,” Sara Baker, the ACLU’s Missouri legislative policy director, said. “Missouri voters are aware of this and we hope they will affirm this and repeal this law. “

Citizens may call a referendum on a measure approved by the General Assembly and not vetoed by the governor as long as they collect signatures totaling 5 percent of the voters from two-thirds of the state’s congressional districts.

The mechanism was used in Feb. 2017, when then-Gov. Eric Greitens signed a “right-to-work” law that allowed employees in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying unions for the cost of being represented.

Hours later, labor unions filed a referendum. Over the next several months, they turned in more than 310,000 signatures. The question was placed before voters in August of 2018. More than 67 percent of voters sided against right-to-work, overturning the law.

Like right-to-work, the abortion ban is a high priority for Missouri Republicans.

However, one of the GOP’s most prolific donors has come out against it, noting the lack of exception for rape and incest. Last week, David Humphreys, who has donated more than $15 million to GOP causes and candidates, asked Parson to veto the bill. He has pledged to bankroll the new law’s repeal, a source close to Humphreys confirmed.

Baker said the ACLU has reached out to Humphreys but the two aren’t currently working together. She said the ACLU hoped to do so in the future.

Baker said the ACLU is looking to push the referendum forward with a broad-based coalition.

“Abortion is a part of health care and denying access to health care is dangerous for all Missourians,” Baker said.