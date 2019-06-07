GOP donor gives $1 million to fight new Missouri abortion law

Three scenarios for the future of Roe v. Wade Will a Supreme Court with two Trump-appointed justices overrule the right to an abortion? It’s possible, but not the most likely outcome. Adam Liptak, The Times’s Supreme Court reporter, explains. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Will a Supreme Court with two Trump-appointed justices overrule the right to an abortion? It’s possible, but not the most likely outcome. Adam Liptak, The Times’s Supreme Court reporter, explains.

A prolific GOP donor and Joplin businessman has contributed $1 million to fight a new Missouri law that criminalizes abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy.

David Humphreys, CEO of TAMKO Building Products, made the contribution Friday morning to the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape & Incest, which supports the effort to have voters weigh in on the new law in 2020.

The day before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed what was then House Bill 126, Humphreys had publicly asked Parson to veto the bill. He specifically noted the law had no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

“While I am personally opposed to abortion, I do support a woman’s right to choose, particularly in the case of rape or incest,” Humphreys said in a statement at the time. “And I have to believe that the politicians in Jeff City that voted for this bill would themselves support their wives or daughters’ right to choose if their loved ones were raped.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The committee was formed on May 30, less than a week after Parson signed the bill into law.

The $1 million contribution comes the day after Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft rejected one of the two referendum applications submitted by attorney Lowell Pearson, on behalf of the committee and Humphreys.

Pearson said Friday he planned to file a lawsuit later in the day to challenge the rejection. The contribution can be used to help with the case’s legal expenses.

“We remain committed to pursuing a referendum on (House Bill 126) and are prepared to take the necessary steps, including available legal remedies, to ensure women and underage minors who are victims of rape and incest have a greater voice on this issue,” Ken Spain, a consultant hired by Humphreys, said in a statement Friday.

Ashcroft said the committee’s second referendum application is still under review. It does not challenge the portion of the law -- requiring some minors to notify two parents before getting an abortion -- that is already in effect under an emergency clause.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, which also filed a referendum application that was rejected, filed its lawsuit Thursday.

Bankrolling causes and candidates is not new to Humphreys, though his position on abortion is at odds with the candidates he has supported in the past. Since 2015, he and his family have poured more than $15 million into Missouri politics, supporting various Republican candidates and campaigns.

Friday’s $1 million personal contribution rivals a $1 million check last year to the House Republican Campaign Committee, which focuses on electing GOP candidates for the Missouri House. He also sent a $1 million to Josh Hawley’s 2016 attorney general campaign.