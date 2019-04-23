Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas will face off in 6 mayoral forums. Here are the details

Council members Justus, Lucas win Kansas City mayoral primary, will face off in June Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election.

Kansas Citians who want to cast informed votes for the next mayor will have several opportunities before the June 18 election to hear from candidates Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas.

The Kansas City Star is sponsoring six community forums, one in each City Council district. Here are the dates, times and locations:

▪ 1st District: May 11 at noon at Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St.

▪ 3rd District: May 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne

▪ 5th District: May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockhurst University, 1100 Rockhurst Rd.

▪ 6th District: May 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Ruskin High School, 7000 E 111 St.

▪ 2nd District: June 8 at noon at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St.

▪ 4th District: June 9 at 2 p.m. at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th St.

All of the forums are free and open to the public and the press. The Star will livestream the debates on our Facebook page.

More than three dozen neighborhood groups and professional organizations will cosponsor the forums.





The candidates have agreed to rules aimed at maximizing citizen participation in the forums, which will be between 60 and 90 minutes long. Questions will be taken from citizen groups and audience members, as well as journalists covering the race.

We thank the organizations providing venues for the debates: the North Kansas City School District, the Hickman Mills School District, Unity Temple, Rockhurst University, the Northland Cathedral and the City of Kansas City/Mohart Center.

And we thank the candidates. Kansas Citians have an important choice to make, and this schedule provides the chance for the largest number of people to hear from both of them.