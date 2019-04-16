Council members Justus, Lucas win Kansas City mayoral primary, will face off in June Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election.

Furious spending in the waning days of the Kansas City mayoral primary couldn’t deliver a victory for some of the major contenders, campaign finance reports released Tuesday show.

Construction attorney Steve Miller, whose prolific mailers and signs landed in mailboxes and on front yards early in the campaign, poured more than $83,000 into the race in the last days, according to his April quarterly report. The filing was due Monday and includes data from March 22 through March 31.

But despite his robust spending, Miller finished fourth behind Council members Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas, who will face off in the June 18 general election, and Councilwoman Alissia Canady, who outperformed several candidates with more money.

Miller, paid most of the $83,000 to Ingress Strategies, which handled his printing, mail, digital marketing and texting services. He started spending heavily prior to the reporting period and totaled nearly $574,000 for the cycle.

Justus, who finished first, was second in spending in the final days. She paid out about $26,000, primarily to campaign staff, but raised more than $40,000. She has $46,471.81 on hand for the general election. Justus used the bulk of her cash in the month-and-a half before the primary — $332,468.08 between Feb. 17 and March 21.

A powerhouse fundraiser, Justus brought in a total of $717,238.06 and spent $658,690.10.

Justus benefited from more than $90,000 spent on her behalf by Carpenters Help In the Political Process, a political action committee. She was endorsed in the primary by the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.

After Miller and Justus, Councilman Scott Taylor was the biggest spender down the stretch, disbursing more than $19,100. Canady spent nearly $14,000 from March 22 to March 31, more than the $4,615 she raised over the same period

Her third-place finish appeared to be the result of strong grassroots support. She spent just over $76,400 for the cycle.

Lucas, a 3rd District at-large council member, did not file a quarterly report with the Missouri Ethics Commission by its deadline on Monday. The campaign said it would file the report by Tuesday evening.

Phil Glynn, a Crossroads businessman and first-time candidate, raised $4,710 as election day approached, and spent roughly half that amount. He finished the race with more than $70,000 on hand.

Councilman Scott Wagner, 1st District at-large, raised nearly $2,000 in the final days and spent $4,149.86.

The KC Leadership Fund backed Wagner with more than $21,000 in spending, and Southland Progress chipped in more than $650 for Taylor.

Jermaine Reed, the 3rd District council member who is termed out of his council seat, also had not filed a quarterly report.