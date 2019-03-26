The $2 million election: Justus, Miller lead fundraising in KC mayoral primary

Candidates pitching voters to become Kansas City’s next mayor have spent more than a combined $2 million as the primary campaign heads into its final week.
Jolie Justus and Steve Miller lead the money chase, according to reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission eight days ahead of the April 2 nonpartisan contest.
Justus, the District 4 council member, raised $149,261 between Feb. 17 and March 21, bringing her overall haul during the election cycle to $632,670. She led a recent poll sponsored by The Star.
However, most voters in that poll conducted between Feb. 26 and March 13, were undecided.
Miller, a lawyer and first-time candidate, raised $111,796 and has now received $486,866 during the election cycle. He is former chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, the agency that oversees the state’s transportation department.
Miller also has indebtedness of $137,084, which is the total of loans he’s received and credit card payments in connection with the campaign.
Next week’s primary will trim the list of 11 candidates to two, who will go head-to-head in a general election on June 18. The winner will succeed Mayor Sly James, who is term-limited after eight years in office.
Campaign contributions are not necessarily an indication of a candidate’s viability, but can provide a glimpse into which individuals, businesses and industries are seeking access to and influence with the next mayor.
Justus’ and Miller’s campaigns are heavily supported by lawyers, health care professionals and people and businesses tied to the development industry.
Miller has $192,759 available to spend, while Justus is down to $31,551 as of March 21.
Scott Taylor, the Sixth District at-large council member since 2011, raised $24,760 in the last reporting period, bringing his total to $452,080. Taylor announced his candidacy first and much earlier than his competitors. As a result, he led the field in fundraising early on but has since been eclipsed by Justus and Miller.
Quinton Lucas, the Third District at-large council member, rang up $34,555 this most recent period, bringing his total for the cycle to $315,760. After spending $202,554, Lucas had $140,629 in cash on hand.
Third District Councilman Jermaine Reed reported $105,695 in cash on hand , while businessman Phil Glynn has $68,132. Fifth District councilwoman Alissia Canady has $20,959 and 1st District council member Scott Wagner has $7,483.
Candidates Henry Klein and Vincent Lee have minimal funds after loaning themselves $2,000 and $200 respectively. Clay Chastain, a Virginia resident running for mayor, has not formed a campaign committee to report fundraising or spending activity.
