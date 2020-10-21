New Hormel chili is made with the hottest pepper in the world. Would you try it?

Grab the milk, spicy food fans, there’s a new chili in town — and it’s a hot one.

Hormel announced Tuesday that it’s releasing a new canned chili called Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans. It features Hormel’s signature chili recipe with a twist — it’s made with ghost and Carolina reaper peppers.

Hormel’s new Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans is made with Carolina reaper peppers. Hormel

What’s the big deal?

The Carolina reaper is considered the hottest pepper in the world. It’s held the title in the Guinness Book of World Records since 2013, according to Pepper Scale.

The Carolina reaper, from South Carolina, can measure up to a whopping 2.2 million Scoville heat units. The Scoville scale measures the spiciness of chili peppers.

Between the Carolina reaper and ghost peppers, Hormel’s new chili tops 3 million on the Scoville scale, the company said in a news release.

“However fans want to enjoy their chili, for a short time they can lay stake to a pretty bold claim: That they’ve tasted the hottest canned chili in the world,” Sarah Johnson, chili brand manager at Hormel, said.

Sound like the chili of your dreams? You’ll have to act fast.

The chili will be available exclusively at Target.com, starting at 7 a.m. CT on October 25. But it’s limited edition, so once it’s gone, it’s gone, the company said.

