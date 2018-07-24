‘Calm presence and loving kindness.’ Missouri duck boat captains remember Pastor Bob

They ironed their captain uniforms and prayed for strength on Tuesday morning, in preparation for the funeral of one of their own.

Leaders of the Ride the Ducks boat rides were getting ready for the services of driver Bob Williams, one of 17 who died in Table Rock Lake in Branson Thursday.

“Captain B” pondered with his friends on Facebook, seeking wisdom that would be fitting in remembering Williams and honoring the 73-year-old’s joyful way of life.

“Captain Cajun” posted he’d be watering the ironing of his blue uniform shirt with tears, while trying to account for the “indelible mark” Williams made on his life.





The inspiration on how to carry on, in the end, came from Williams himself.





Captain B issued a challenge. “Go out and bless someone that you do not know,” he wrote. “Allow them the privilege of being blessed by a complete stranger.”

Because that’s what the man known as Pastor Bob did every day as an ambassador of fun and kindness, whether behind the wheel of one of the duck boats, or at church or in the community of Branson, his friends said.

Williams was the driver of the boat on land before it entered the lake, and was listed in the Missouri Highway Patrol report as a passenger who died after the boat was swamped by waves in a powerful storm on Thursday. Captain Kenneth Scott McKee was piloting the boat on the lake, the report said. McKee was among 14 survivors.

Captain Cajun wrote how he’d only known Williams for two years, but that he had a deep, indelible friendship. It was a gift from God, he wrote, that he was teamed up with Williams on duck boats two days in a row last week.

They were laughter-filled days, he said, with prayer together, “thanking God for all the blessings He was pouring out over us both.”

Williams’ funeral services were held Tuesday morning at Faith Life Church in Branson, where he was a member, recalled by many for his warmth as a greeter.





The two years Captain Cajun had with Williams would seem like a gift to many of the people writing tributes on Williams’ online obituary — with several writing about the powerful impressions he made on them almost instantly.

“Bob has been a light for Jesus in Branson,” Mona Menezes wrote. She held a candle for him at the community vigil the night after the tragedy, she said. “His calm presence and loving kindness are his legacy.”

Before he retired to Branson, Williams had been a pastor for many years in Rhode Island, and his legacy was strong there as well.

“Robert was a life mentor,” Delores and George Annan of Providence, R.I., wrote. “(He) restored (our) faith in mankind years ago. A wonderful, loyal and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Captain B — otherwise known as Roger Brallier — called for action in a #makeadifference movement. It’s what Williams worked for every day.

Change the channel,” Brallier wrote. “The world needs to hear about and see more acts of kindness.”

That’s what Pastor Bob would want.