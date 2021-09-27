Johnson County Catholic high school investigating student’s ‘explicitly racist’ post

A parochial school in Lenexa has opened an investigation into a racist social media post involving one of its students, the principal said over the weekend.

St. James Academy Principal Shane Rapp said in a message to families, “We are aware of an offensive post on social media that included one SJA student. Racism in any form is an assault on human dignity.”

“The post included a sign that was explicitly racist in nature.”

Some parents told The Star they believe it is the same social media post under investigation by the Olathe school district, after an Olathe South High School student asked someone to homecoming using a racist sign. A photo of a white boy and girl holding the sign began circulating online over the weekend, sparking widespread outrage.

The sign reads: “If I was Black I would be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking you for HOCO.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is disgusting. Sad that people think this is funny or acceptable. Very disappointing and honestly just sad to see this kind of stuff happening in my hometown. I hope this is handled in the correct manner.. @olatheschools @OlatheSouthHS https://t.co/6if3OsONpE — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) September 25, 2021

St. James has yet to confirm that officials are investigating that incident. Rapp did not immediately return The Star’s request for more information on Monday.

In his message, he wrote, “We are currently investigating the situation to determine the appropriate next steps.”

“Our Catholic faith demands we see one another with the dignity due to sons and daughters of God: ‘Created in the image of the one God and equally endowed with rational souls, all men have the same nature and the same origin. Redeemed by the sacrifice of Christ, all are called to participate in the same divine beatitude: all therefore enjoy an equal dignity.’

“Racism in any form is an assault on this dignity. We ask that you have a conversation with your children this weekend about the importance of seeing each individual as their neighbor and as a brother or sister in Christ while we prayerfully discern the best way to handle the situation at hand.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In Olathe, district officials said they are continuing to investigate the racist homecoming sign. In a letter sent to parents, Dale Longenecker, principal at Olathe South, said the school is working to contact all those involved, including the guardians of the students with the sign.

“The type of behavior displayed in the social media post does not meet the expectations of our core values. Any behavior like this will be immediately addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct,” he wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, officials in the Park Hill school district continue to investigate a racist petition calling for a return of slavery, which was circulated online by students at Park Hill South High School.

They are the latest in a string of racist incidents at Kansas City area schools in recent months.

In July, The Lee’s Summit school board reinstated a teacher and coach, going against the superintendent’s recommendation that he be terminated after using a racial slur. Around the same time, a Harrisonville High School science teacher was fired by the school board after he was accused of making several inappropriate and racist comments.

This past spring, the Olathe school board unanimously agreed to fire Olathe North High School’s head baseball coach Pete Flood after he allegedly used a racial slur toward a Black player.

And in April, Pembroke Hill School officials started an investigation to find out who wrote “KKK” on the side of a student desk — a couple of months after a swastika was found in a classroom on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Includes reporting by The Star’s Anna Spoerre.