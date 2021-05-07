Olathe baseball coach accused of using racial slur toward only Black player on team

Olathe North High School is pictured in a Google Maps Street View image. Google Maps

Olathe North High School’s head baseball coach Pete Flood is under investigation after allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black player before a game on Thursday.

Father Tony Banks told The Star that his son, a senior and the only Black player on the team, helped set up speakers to play music during batting practice before a game against Olathe South. The teens were playing rap music as the team hit balls, he said.

Banks said Flood walked up to his son, looked him in the eyes, and told him, “We don’t play that N----- music over here. We only play country and rock music.”

He said several other families and players have contacted him to confirm that Flood used the racial slur. Banks contacted the district.

“To say something like that directly to a kid in the presence of other kids — this person does not need to be where he can influence or impact anybody, especially children,” Banks said. “My son was hurt through this.”

In a message to Olathe North parents and staff, Principal Jason Herman said: “We are aware of the situation involving a remark made by the head Olathe North baseball coach and are currently investigating the matter. Any allegation of this nature is taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated. I want to assure you that I will communicate more about this by the end of the day.”

This story is developing and will be updated.