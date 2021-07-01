Harrisonville teacher was fired for racist comments. What is he accused of saying?

A Harrisonville High School science teacher accused of making several inappropriate and racist comments was fired Thursday by the school board. Google Maps

John Magoffin was placed on administrative leave on April 20 after a student alleged that he had used the n-word.

As the school investigated, separate complaints followed and a public hearing before the school board was held on June 15.

During the nearly 12 hour meeting, Duane Martin, an attorney for the district, said Magoffin used the racist slur during a conversation on rap culture and skin color.

A complaint filed by a Black student in a different class claimed that Magoffin had “an odd obsession” with her hair and that he said he would never support the Black Lives Matter movement. He was also accused of saying females wear leggings to show off their butts and “birthing hips.”

A third complaint surfaced involving comments made during a physics class in which Magoffin referred to Martin Luther King Day as “Black privilege day.” In that complaint, a student said Magoffin also said racism does not exist in the U.S.

Six students testified during the hearing last month, saying Magoffin’s language made them feel uncomfortable or offended. One student also said Magoffin had made comments about his religion. Another student said he had made comments about abortion.

Magoffin denied using racist or inappropriate language, saying he did not use the full n-word and that he had no recollection of ever making a comment about “Black privilege day.” He also refuted the other claims made about Black Lives Matter, racism in the U.S., abortion and leggings. He said when students raised difficult topics like race, he tried “to be honest with students.”

The school board held a closed meeting Wednesday and announced Thursday its decision to terminate Magoffin’s employment.