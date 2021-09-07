North Kansas City School counselor dies in South Carolina boating accident over weekend

Paige Morrow, 26, was killed over the weekend in a boating accident in South Carolina. Morrow had worked as a counselor at Briarcliff Elementary in North Kansas City since July 2020. North Kansas City Schools

The counselor at Briarcliff Elementary died over the weekend in a boating accident in South Carolina, the school’s principal said in a letter to families Monday.

On Sunday night, Paige Morrow, 26, was the passenger in a pontoon boat that crashed with another boat on Lake Keowee in Oconee County, according to the Associated Press. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boat wreck.

Morrow had been the school counselor at Briarcliff, a part of North Kansas City Schools, since July 2020.

In a note sent to students’ families over the weekend, Briarcliff Principal Jonalee Searcey broke the news.

“Paige was an incredible counselor, leader and mentor who made all of our students feel welcome and loved,” she wrote. “Whether it was advice, support or simply a helping hand, Paige never hesitated to give generously of her time and of herself.”

Additional counselors would be at Briarcliff to help the school’s community process Morrow’s death, Searcy said in the letter.

“Your student may experience difficulty in processing news of this loss. If he/she would like to speak with someone who can help, we will have that support available,” she wrote.

“This is a truly heartbreaking loss. I know that as one Briarcliff community, we will come together and support each other in spite of this tragedy,” the letter continued. “I know that feelings of grief and loss can be incredibly difficult and sometimes delayed; please don’t hesitate to reach out should your student need further support.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.