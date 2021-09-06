Kansas City, Kansas man charged with murder in Saturday night shooting: police

A Kansas City, Kansas man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in the 2200 block of Silver Court, according to police.

Darnell D. Walker, 34, faces a charge of first degree murder in the killing, Nancy Chartrand, a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday. Walker is being held in Wyandotte County Jail on $250,000 bond, police said.

Police were called to the site of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and died there.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Travis Eugene Bowman of Kansas City, Kansas.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over a missing Amazon package that had been delivered to the apartment of Bowman’s sister, Chartrand said. Police say the two men were involved in a physical altercation before shots were fired.

The homicide is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).