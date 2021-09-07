Kansas City metro adds more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases over past 7 days

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 3,421 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 843 new cases for a total of 184,778 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases sits at 489, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 624. Two weeks ago, it was 657.

Thirty-seven deaths were added over the past week, raising the metro’s total to 2,595 since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, the last day numbers were updated, Kansas confirmed 377,123 total cases including 5,630 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 10.1%.

In Kansas, 46.1% of the population was fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Missouri reported 641,493 total cases, including 10,660 deaths as of Wednesday. The seven-day positive test rate was 11.2%.

The state has 45.7% of its population fully inoculated.

Across the country, more than 40 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 649,271 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

