After 2 years on the job, Shawnee Mission school superintendent says he’ll step down

Shawnee Mission Superintendent Mike Fulton plans to retire from his position in July, he told the school board Monday night.

Fulton said in a statement that announcing his decision now will allow the district enough time to find his replacement. He has led the Johnson County school district, which is one of the largest in the state with more than 27,000 students, since 2018.

“My plan beyond the superintendency is to stay engaged with the educational community in ways that support leadership development and promote equity and excellence in public education,” Fulton wrote. “To serve as superintendent in SMSD has been an honor. … The future is bright in the Shawnee Mission School District.”

District spokesman David Smith said there was not much he could add to the statement, but said that Fulton has not accepted another position.

School board president Heather Ousley said in a statement that, “Over the next few weeks, we will begin conversations around the process to select the next superintendent of SMSD. Meanwhile, our path forward remains clear, and our leadership team remains invested in providing a foundation for success for every Shawnee Mission student.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fulton was selected to lead Shawnee Mission after former superintendent Jim Hinson retired. His contract runs through 2021.

Before taking on the job in Johnson County, Fulton served in the Pattonville School District in St. Louis County for 23 years, the last 11 as superintendent.

“Dr. Fulton has been a strong leader for the Shawnee Mission School District, guiding us with wisdom and purpose through incredibly difficult times,” Ousley said. “We are saddened by his departure. At the same time, we look forward to the future of the Shawnee Mission School District.”