Kansas City sex offender charged with 4 felony sex crimes according to prosecutors

A Kansas City man with a history of sex crime convictions has been charged with four felonies after he allegedly abused two girls, ages 12 and 14, Platte County’s top prosecutor announced on Friday.

Brian K. “Chops” Keeling, 54, a Northland resident, faces life imprisonment on charges of statutory sodomy and second-degree sodomy. He was booked in the Platte County Jail on Friday and is being held without bond.

According to court records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified Keeling as a suspect after receiving a call from Children’s Mercy Hospital in August. Two juvenile victims were brought to the hospital by their mother, who told authorities that Keeling made them take off their clothes and took photographs, court records show.

One of the girls was raped and the other sexually touched, they told investigators. One sister said she was paid $140 to keep quiet about the photos and the rape, court records say. Both also accused him of abusing them previously.

Prosecutors say Keeling committed unrelated sex crimes on two earlier occasions. He pleaded guilty in 1995 to rape, forcible sodomy and kidnapping in Jackson County. And in 2003 he again pleaded guilty to statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

Records with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s registry of sex offenders show Keeling was released from prison in October 2006.

In a statement, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd alleged there may have been other victims. He encouraged anyone with information about other possible crimes to contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.