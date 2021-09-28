Derailed train closes Johnson County road for several hours Tuesday morning

A train derailed Tuesday morning in the area of 59th Street and Mission Road in Overland Park, leaving a section of the road closed for several hours, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office

A Johnson County road was closed after a train derailed Tuesday morning, officials said.

At 7:40 a.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter that a train came off the tracks in the area of 159th Street and Mission Road in Overland Park.

No injuries or hazmat concerns were reported, authorities said.

The train is expected to continue blocking 159th Street, east of Mission Road, for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Law enforcement is asking that commuters find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 8:21 AM.