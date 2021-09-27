24-year-old Leawood man identified as victim in fatal Lee’s Summit shooting

A Leawood man has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal Lee’s Summit shooting late Sunday night.

Brian S. Salinas, 24, was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Burningwood Drive, Carmen Spaeth, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday afternoon. Officers were first called there around 9:20 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance, police have said.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Salinas and the suspected shooter knew one another.

No other suspects are currently being sought in the case, police have said.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.