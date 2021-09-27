Police identify 14-year-old boy killed in shooting Friday night in south Kansas City

Kansas City police responded to a homicide in the 9500 block of James A. Reed Road. This Google Maps view shows the area in May 2021. Google Maps

Police have identified a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot Friday night in south Kansas City.

Officers responded after 10:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the 9500 block of James A. Reed Road, where they found Gabriel Williams suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency crews who responded to the scene pronounced Williams dead.

Williams’ death marked the 111th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 150 killings by this time last year, which marked the deadliest in the city’s history.

He was also the 11th child to die by homicide this year in the city.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.