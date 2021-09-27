Crime

Kansas City police ask for public’s help finding missing sisters last seen Friday

Kansas City police are asking for help finding two sisters who ran away late last week.

Anigha Hill-Maynard, 14, and Jamyah Johnson, 12, were last seen Friday in the area of Linwood Avenue and Main Street, police said.

Hill-Maynard is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to a news release. Johnson is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Both girls have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call 911.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 8:24 AM.

Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
