Olathe police investigate aggravated battery after man, woman hospitalized in attack

Olathe police are investigating after a man and woman were found with laceration wounds early Sunday.

Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a call of an aggravated battery in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department.

Once at the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from lacerations to their bodies. The man is 19 and the woman is 35, Bonney said. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the victims knew the suspect, a man, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Olathe Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the violent crime is asked to call the department at 913-971-6950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

