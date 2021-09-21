Crime

Woman killed, man critically injured in double shooting in Northeast Kansas City

A double shooting late Monday killed a woman and critically injured a man in Northeast Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said in a news release.

Police responded about 10:45 p.m. on reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Van Brunt Boulevard, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, Foreman said. The man was in critical condition.

Police took another man into custody at the scene, calling him a “subject of interest” in the shooting.

The latest killing marks the 107th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 148 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

