Suspect dead and Independence police officer injured in shooting, Missouri patrol says

An Independence police officer was seriously wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the shooting before 12 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard in Independence. The officer who was shot was critically injured and taken to a hospital, according to the highway patrol.

Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman for the highway patrol, said about 11:30 a.m., two Independence Police Department officers responded to a nearby residence and then received a tip that a “person may have been wanted for something.” Bell did not detail why officers responded to the area and said the tip would be part of the ongoing investigation.

The officers were then met by a suspect who shot a handgun at them, striking one of them, Bell said. The other officer returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Bell described the suspect as a white male. His name has not been released.

The highway patrol, which is investigating the shooting, has not said what crime the person was suspected of.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, members of the highway patrol and federal agents responded to the scene. Kansas City officers were also there to assist Independence police, according to officers and bystanders at the scene.

A helicopter hovered over the crime scene as investigators combed the area gathering evidence.

Durrell Johnson was driving by when he heard the gunfire. Talking to reporters, he described them as “multiple gunshots” that occurred “over and over” again.

Another witness, Jaron Marcel, 29, was standing in front of the nearby Church of the Nazarene when he heard gunshots.

“You just heard like a ripple of shots,” he said. “Like maybe 40 to 60.”

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 1:30 PM.