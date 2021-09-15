Independence police shooting reported Wednesday in 2400 block of Northern Boulevard

Officers are responding to a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in Independence, according to the Independence Police Department.

Police responded at about 12 p.m. to the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard.

The department described the scene as “secure.” No other information was immediately available.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and federal agents also responded to the scene. Kansas City officers were also there to assist Independence police, according to officers and bystanders at the scene.

A police helicopter hovered over the crime scene as investigators combed the area gathering evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:28 PM.