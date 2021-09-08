32-year-old man killed near 19th and Vine streets on night of his birthday

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot early Wednesday morning near Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine District.

The shooting that took the life of Mortez C. Falkner, who turned 32 on Tuesday, was reported to police at 12:10 a.m. in the area of 18th and Vine streets, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

As officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Falkner, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, had been dropped off at a hospital by a non-emergency vehicle, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said. Falkner was declared dead a short time later.

Detectives believe the shooting unfolded in the street just south of East 19th and Vine streets, Becchina said.

In April, Gary Taylor, a beloved personal trainer and gym owner, was fatally shot near the same intersection.

No suspect information has been released.

Police believe multiple people were in the area when the shots were fired Wednesday, Becchina said. He asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Falkner’s killing marked the 104th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 143 killings.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.