Man hospitalized after fleeing pursuit, crashing car: Kansas City police

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after he crashed a car near 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue on Thursday shortly after fleeing pursuit, Kansas City police said.

Around 4 p.m., police attempted to pull over the man, who was being sought by police, in the area of 36th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Officers ended the pursuit when he fled, Drake said.

The man continued speeding away, according to police. He soon crashed in the front yard of a residence near 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue and the car caught fire, police said.

Officers then pulled him from the flaming car, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police described his medical condition as stable.