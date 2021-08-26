In effort to prevent wrong arrests, Kansas City police change way they use eyewitnesses

The Kansas City Police Department has implemented eyewitness identification procedures that it says will help prevent misidentifications and wrongful convictions.

Members of the police board that oversees the department, in June, talked about reforming the way detectives use victims and eyewitnesses during criminal investigations. On Thursday, the force said it has made the new policy a reality.

There had previously been nothing in department policy governing eyewitness identification. Each unit within the force conducted those procedures differently. Detectives learned from each other, but there wasn’t any set standard.

The policy, which went into effect this month, states it is aimed at “protecting the innocent from misidentification in every way possible,” while also working as a tool for detectives.

It requires that all eyewitness identifications be recorded “whenever possible” in their entirety with audio or video. It also means if detectives turned off the camera, they would have to say why and alert a supervisor.

When showing a witness a photo array, detectives will now be required to say that the person of interest “may or may not be present” in the images. The witness would then be asked to describe their “level of certainty” about the identification in their own words.

Detectives will not use facial composites under the policy. Using a sketch artist requires approval by a commander.

Faulty eyewitness identifications have contributed to about 70% of the more than 360 wrongful convictions reversed by DNA across the U.S., according to the Innocence Project. That percentage is even higher in Missouri.

The department, which consulted the Innocence Project while creating the policy, will teach detectives about the new protocols and has invited the Midwest Innocence Project to attend the training.

In a news release, police said the department “always wants to make sure that justice is served in criminal cases and this new policy is going to help ensure just that.”

When the police board discussed the policy in June, Mayor Quinton Lucas said creating a policy would hopefully make sure convictions like that of Kevin Strickland — who Jackson County prosecutors now say is innocent — “never happen again.”

In Strickland’s case, the lone eyewitness to the 1978 triple murder for which he was convicted said she could only identify two of the four suspects that night. She identified Strickland the next day after she described a shotgun-wielding suspect to her sister’s boyfriend, who then suggested that suspect might be Strickland. She later recanted and wanted Strickland freed, prosecutors say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.