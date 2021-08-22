‘Chaotic’ scene after 3 shot in Westport entertainment district: Kansas City police

A shooting early Sunday in Westport’s entertainment district left three people injured, police said.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a number of on-duty Kansas City police officers and off-duty officers working for the entertainment district noticed a “large disturbance” break out just east of Westport Road and Mill Street, according to an initial incident report from the Kansas City Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m., as officers were addressing the situation, several gunshots were fired into the crowd, police said.

One man and two women were injured in the shooting. All three suffered gunshot wounds to their lower bodies, police said.

“The officers rendered aid to the victims and secured the scene, which was quite chaotic, to provide a path for EMS,” the report read.

The victims were hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No additional information was immediately available.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

