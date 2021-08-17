Crime

Update: Kansas City police find kidnapped 2-year-old girl in stolen car

Kansas City police have issued an emergency alert seeking the public’s help with finding 2-year-old Khalecia K. Richards, who was kidnapped in a stolen car Tuesday evening.
Update: Khalecia K. Richards has been found and is safe, police said.

Kansas City police are asking the public for help finding a car that was stolen Tuesday evening from a gas station near Central Park with a 2-year-old child inside.

Khalecia K Richards was kidnapped in the vehicle around 5:40 p.m. when the car was stolen from the BP gas station at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement.

The vehicle is described by police as a white 2012 Ford Mustang with a Texas license plate: BCD3598.

Police described the suspected car thief as a Black male wearing a black hat, a red shirt with gold lettering and black shorts.

Richards was wearing a yellow shirt, gray shorts and multicolored tennis shoes when she was taken, police said.

