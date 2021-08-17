Update: Kansas City police find kidnapped 2-year-old girl in stolen car

Kansas City police have issued an emergency alert seeking the public’s help with finding 2-year-old Khalecia K. Richards, who was kidnapped in a stolen car Tuesday evening.

Update: Khalecia K. Richards has been found and is safe, police said.

Thank you to all our media partners and surrounding police departments for their help! Khalecia is ok and she’s uninjured. She will be reunited with her mother shortly. pic.twitter.com/alUlN0adeb — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 18, 2021

Kansas City police are asking the public for help finding a car that was stolen Tuesday evening from a gas station near Central Park with a 2-year-old child inside.

Khalecia K Richards was kidnapped in the vehicle around 5:40 p.m. when the car was stolen from the BP gas station at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement.

The vehicle is described by police as a white 2012 Ford Mustang with a Texas license plate: BCD3598.

Police described the suspected car thief as a Black male wearing a black hat, a red shirt with gold lettering and black shorts.

Richards was wearing a yellow shirt, gray shorts and multicolored tennis shoes when she was taken, police said.