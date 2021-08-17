Community

Kansas City police seek help to find 38-year-old man missing for the past week

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help to find Jerome Brown, 38, a missing man whose last known location was at East 39th Street and The Paseo Boulevard on Aug. 10.
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help to find Jerome Brown, 38, a missing man whose last known location was at East 39th Street and The Paseo Boulevard on Aug. 10.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 38-year-old man who went missing last week.

Jerome Brown is last known to have been in the area of East 39th Street and The Paseo Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to police. He has medical needs that require daily treatment, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service