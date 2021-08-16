Pedestrian killed Monday after running into highway traffic, Independence police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday afternoon following a crash involving one car on Missouri Highway 291 at 23rd Street in Independence, according to police.

Around 12:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Missouri 291 Highway at 23rd Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and one other car, Sgt. Steven Boles, with Independence Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit, said in a statement. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was headed south on Missouri 291 when the crash occurred.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died there, police said. Police were waiting to notify the family of the pedestrian before releasing any identifying information.

The Independence Police Department is still investigating the crash.