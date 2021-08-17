Sheriff IDs 30-year-old man found fatally shot in car at Kansas City, Kansas, park

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Sunday homicide as a 30-year-old man.

Deputies were called to the shooting at about 5:23 a.m. to Matney Park near Shawnee Drive and South 39th Street in Kansas City, Kansas. They found the victim, Skylar Needham, suffering from several gunshot wounds in a car inside the park.

The homicide is under investigation by the sheriff’s office because it occurred within one of their parks.

The latest killing marked the 24th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star.