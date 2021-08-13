Kansas City man gets 22-year sentence for string of armed robberies

File photo

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years for a string of armed robberies he admitted to committing two years ago in the Kansas City area.

Courtneay D. Racy, of Kansas City, was handed the 268-month sentence in federal court on Friday for firearms violations, armed robbery and conspiring with others to commit robberies. Racy pleaded guilty in the Western District of Missouri in September to five of the criminal charges listed in his federal indictment.

Over the course of two months, Racy and two accomplices did strong-arm robberies of five stores in Kansas City and Raytown, according to court records. They included two convenience stores, one cell-phone dealer and two video-game retailers.

The holdups began in January 2019. Merchandise, including electronics and groceries, was taken at each location, along with petty cash from the registers.

In one robbery, at Metro PCS store at 33rd Street and Troost Avenue, Racy pointed a semi-automatic handgun at an employee before he and another man took roughly $300. One person stayed as a lookout at the front of the store. Twenty-nine cell phones were taken.

Two Gamestops were robbed the following month, one in Westport and the other in Raytown. Video-game consoles and cash were stolen from each.

In the Westport robbery, a pistol was pressed against the cheek of a Gamestop employee as the robbers demanded the employee open the cash registers. The robbers stuffed their pockets with cash and then had the employee load Xbox game consoles and other items into bags, according to court records.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Kansas City police.